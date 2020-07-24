Advertisement

Feds send team to evaluate Minnesota's coronavirus response

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal COVID-19 response team provided suggestions on how to improve Minnesota’s response to the pandemic during a Friday morning briefing.

The team was sent by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and arrived earlier this week.

Minneapolis was singled out by White House COVID-19 task force members as one of 11 locations that need an aggressive response. The city’s positive infection rate exceeds the state’s, which has seen a rise in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

