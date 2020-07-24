Hot and Humid Plus Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re continuing to monitor a couple of areas of showers and thunderstorms along with the threat for severe weather. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible along and south of I-90 throughout the rest of the night as the storms advance east. Another area of showers and storms in northern South Dakota will have the potential to bring some wind gusts up to 60 mph as well.

The heat returns once more on Saturday with highs in the 90′s and those stubborn Feels Like Temperatures will get back into the triple digits. Heat Advisories will go back in effect for Saturday for much of the area. This will aid in developing another chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours depending on where the front sets up. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible, although severe weather won’t be as widespread on Saturday. For Sunday, expect a cold front to move through and bring yet another chance for some showers and storms with highs falling to the lower to mid 80′s.

Next week, temperatures will generally be in the 80′s with quiet weather to start the week! We’ll see rain chances increasing by the end of the week once more and the heat does look to make a comeback as we enter the first few days of August.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track these storms.

