Legion baseball highlights from Brandon and Mitchell

Bandits and Lynx are both victorious
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON and MITCHELLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for legion baseball Thursday night as the Brandon Valley bats picked up where they left off in a sweep of SF East Wednesday night by beating Yankton 11-0. They scored 7 times in the 2nd inning as Joe Kolbeck and Athlete of the Week Connor Knecht each had singles that plated a pair of runs. Brandon Valley also beat SF East for the 3rd time in 2 night in the second game 5-1.

In Mitchell, the Brookings Bandits continued their year-long road trip at Cadwell Park. And it was a good night for the visitors as they won a 9-inning game 7-3 over one of the top pitchers in the state Brady Hawkins who will pitch for the Jackrabbits of SDSU.

