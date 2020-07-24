Advertisement

Minnesota sees return of vaping-related lung injuries

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials warned Friday of a resurgence of lung injuries related to vaping, saying they’ve had 11 reported cases in the past two months. The state Health Department asked medical providers to watch for additional cases. Officials also said the coronavirus has made it more difficult to identify vaping-related cases because the symptoms can be similar. All 11 cases required hospitalization and some needed ventilators. A national outbreak of lung illnesses last year was largely attributed to people vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. 

