Pitcher’s dual at the Birdcage

Canaries offense is quiet against Saints until 9th
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first place Sioux Falls Canaries were down to their final out and hadn’t scored a run. It looked like a solid effort by Grady Wood would be wasted after he gave up just 1 run in the 7th and had consecutive double play balls in the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings. But with 2 outs the Birds responded as Alay Lago’s 2-run single got them on the board. He had 2 base hits and saw his batting average drop to .402. Then Damek Tomscha followed with an RBI single to tie the game and send it to extra innings. Tomscha is batting .361 through 17 games.

St. Paul’s John Silviano hit a solo home run with one out in the 13th to give the visiting Saints a 4-3 lead. The Birds put 2 runners on with 2 outs in the bottom of the 13th but Lago fanned to end the game. Ely, Hart, Henry, Long and Brett also had 2 hits for the Canaries who are 3 games into a stretch of 12 straight at home. Although Friday-Sunday when they play St. Paul again they will be the road team. The Canaries are now 11-6 for the season.

