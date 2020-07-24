Advertisement

Police arrest Sioux Falls man in 1974 Minnesota homicide

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

Police arrested the 79-year-old man without incident at his home in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The suspect was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 74-year-old Mae Herman of Willmar, in western Minnesota.

Family members found her dead in her home on Jan. 27, 1974. Despite decades of investigation, no clear suspects emerged. A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing. A search warrant was obtained for a DNA sample, which matched the suspect to evidence.

He is in the Minnehaha County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

