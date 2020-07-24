Police arrest Sioux Falls man in 1974 Minnesota homicide

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

Police arrested the 79-year-old man without incident at his home in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The suspect was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 74-year-old Mae Herman of Willmar, in western Minnesota.

Family members found her dead in her home on Jan. 27, 1974. Despite decades of investigation, no clear suspects emerged. A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing. A search warrant was obtained for a DNA sample, which matched the suspect to evidence.

He is in the Minnehaha County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

