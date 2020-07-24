Renegades and Gold highlights from USA softball tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USA Girls 18 & Under Class “A” softball tournament continued Thursday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. The SD Renegades looked very sharp in winning their first game of the day in the winner’s bracket and 2nd of the tourney as they downed Central Wisconsin Edge 8-1. Pitcher Heidi Vortherms, who headed to pitch at West Texas A&M was overpowering as she struck out 11 batters in 4 innings pitched. The Renegades then lost Thursday night 9-5 and will play Friday morning at 11 for the start of what could be a very busy day.

South Dakota Gold ran into a very good KC Zephyrs team and fell behind early despite a lead off homer by Emma Osmundson. The Zephyrs built the lead to 8-1 in their final at-bat which included a great sliding catch in center by Osmundson and a throw home that almost nailed the 8th run but turned into a double play on the throw to 3rd. In their final at-bat with 2 outs the Gold rallied on a 2-run single by Shayla Tuschen and 2-run HR by Shayla Shaver but ended up losing 8-5. The Gold won later in the day over a California team 3-0 and will play Friday morning at 9:00.

Both teams will have to make it out of the loser’s bracket to make Saturday’s title game.

