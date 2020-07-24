Advertisement

Royal Fork Buffet to close after 39 years in Sioux Falls

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Folks are saying goodbye to a restaurant staple in Sioux Falls. It's another one of the unfortunate side-effects of the pandemic. 

Royal Fork Buffet has been serving the Sioux Falls community for over 39 years, but recently they announced on Facebook they'll be closing their doors for good. 

At Royal Fork people come for the food, but stay for the people.

“The girls and the guys are always so nice to us and the management always speaks to us,” said customer Laverla Phillips.

“Yeah, it’s full of memories you know with the interaction with customers over the years and especially the staff,” said Dana Lanz, General Manager of Royal Fork. 

Laverla and Don Phillips have 18 years of memories at Royal Fork, but now they have to find a new spot. 

“I was sad, I was very sad about it,” said Laverla.

“And to our kids too. They were disappointed they were closing too.”

That's the reality many businesses are facing due to the pandemic.

“We were pointed in the direction of having a great 2020, approximately three weeks later we had to close the doors, sales just dropped off the map,” said Lanz. 

When the buffet reopened many people weren't comfortable coming back.

“It’s nobody’s fault it was the pandemic and the world is changing, you know. Hopefully, it will adapt. Being a buffet person, I would hate to see buffets go away because when they are done properly it can be a wonderful experience,” said Lanz. 

Saying goodbye Wasn't an easy decision.

“It’s the longest-running buffet restaurant company in the United States of America. This is the last one of the company,” said Lanz.

Since announcing the closure, “The community outpouring has been just incredible and we are probably at 100 percent of what we were doing pre-COVID,” said Lanz. 

But at this point, the pandemic is still hitting the buffet too hard.

“I’d love god to work a miracle and there are certainly signs that I am seeing that are showing me that he is at work right now. So we are going to take it day-by-day, but you know we are certainly operating under the existing plan,” said Lanz. 

Royal Fork’s last day will be Sunday, Aug 2, 2020. However, staff says they are going to hold onto hope until then.

