Safety comes first with return of fall sports

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the recommendation of the task force to proceed with fall sports in South Dakota on Wednesday. And the one thing Executive Director Dr. Dan Swartos really wanted to make clear is that this will be done with the athletes safety in mind at all times. “We want to do this as safely as possible. We want to provide this experience for kids however we can and as much as we can as long as it’s practical and as long as it’s safe. We’re happy to move forward with this. We’re going to continue monitoring this throughout the fall and the school year to be honest,” he says.

It’s a fluid situation since we don’t know what tomorrow with bring with the corona virus. But with the spring seasons canceled as well as the state basketball tournaments, the Activities Association is trying it’s best to provide a good experience for the athletes this fall.

