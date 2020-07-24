Advertisement

South Dakota Ballet offering free classes in Sioux Falls

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota non-profit is giving people in the Sioux Falls area a chance to try ballet. The South Dakota Ballet is hosting three outreach classes this week.

It’s open to people of all ages and abilities. You also don’t need any sort of ballet shoes or equipment.

Organizers say it’s a chance for anyone to come out and relieve some of their stress.

“We feel that it is our responsibility to find accessible and new uplifting experiences for children and people in our community at this time and bring some positivity and joy back into their lives,” said Founder Madeleine Scott.

The South Dakota Ballet is hosting two more outreach classes this week. One is Wednesday morning from 11 to 11:30 at McKennan Park.

The other is Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7 at Pioneer Park. There’s also a pop-up performance Saturday morning at 10:30 at The Falls Art Market. Those activities are all free to attend.

