South Dakota federal coronavirus funds go to law enforcement

Less than a quarter of adults believe the American economy is “excellent” or “good,” a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll finds.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - As South Dakota looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement.

The money sent by Congress as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus was a major windfall for South Dakota. But the funds had to be used in addressing the pandemic and unused money must be returned at the end of the year.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration found they could use the money to pay salaries for law enforcement officers. That decision has drawn questions from legislators on a committee auditing the budget.

