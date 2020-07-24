USD outlines safety measures for fall semester

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are less than a month away from students returning to public universities in South Dakota, and schools are beginning to outline what safety measures they will be taking this fall.

When students return to Vermillion in August, the mask mandate by the South Dakota Board of Regents won’t be the only safety protocol that the University of South Dakota will be taking.

USD Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kurt Hackemer said, “We have rethought everything that happens at the university, not just in the classroom but how the entire university functions.”

After the Coronavirus pandemic forced USD to learn remotely this spring, university officials say they were determined to bring students back to campus this fall.

Part of that process is making sure that classrooms are safe.

Hackemer said, “All of our classrooms have been resized for physical distancing so the vast majority of our classroom students and instructors will all be at least six feet apart, and the very few spaces where we are not able to do that, we’ve put in plexiglass shields.”

Classrooms will be disinfected daily and will also have the capability for video recording.

Students will be gifted a school spirit facemask upon arriving for the fall semester, and faculty will have a different option.

“For faculty, we are also offering face shields because when you’re teaching your facial expressions can be really important, and we also have students who have disabilities who need to lip read or that kind of thing,” Hackemer added.

With the Coronavirus still spreading, USD is designating quarantine areas in the dorms.

Hackemer said, “We have 70 spaces that are set aside where we can isolate students if they’ve been exposed or we think they’ve been exposed.”

With the uncertainty and ever-changing nature of the pandemic, the university says these protocols allow them to adapt quickly if needed.

“Until we have a vaccine, this is going to be a pretty fluid situation. We’re trying to put all the pieces in place to let us pivot as best we can on a short of notice as we can,” said Hackemer.

USD is currently making videos answering frequently asked questions surrounding school this fall, and those videos are expected to be on their social media and website in the next few weeks.

