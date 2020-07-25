Advertisement

$25 on the 25th helps Yankton businesses amid pandemic

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on most local economies, especially small businesses.

$25 on the 25th is a challenge to all those in the Yankton community to spend $25 at a local business Saturday.

Erica Eickhoff said, “Any type of event to bring more people to shop, helps us pay the bills and keep our stores open.”

$25 on the 25th is an event launched by the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan with the idea to bring a boost to the local economy during tough times.

Erica Eickhoff owns Styles By Erica, and she was planning to open her new store location earlier this year, which was delayed by the pandemic.

“It was stressful, scary,” Eickhoff said. “Purchasing a building then being told you can’t open and you have to be closed; so we worked online.”

Even with a late start, Eickhoff is feeling the support from the city.

“Yankton is great,” said Eickhoff. “Businesses shop businesses and everyone tries to stay in town, as much as you can, just to keep it here because they realize if you don’t these businesses aren’t going to survive and we won’t have it.”

Styles By Erica isn’t the only business on the block benefiting from this event, next door, Head 2 Heels had some deals as well.

“It’s so awesome to see people in the community coming back out and shopping with everything that’s been going on,” Head 2 Heels owner Nicole Jensen said. “We appreciate our customers so much, and everyone coming down to shop local and really help us out and get back on a good track.”

Saturday was the third $25 on the 25th in the last decade, and just $25 can go a long way.

“It would really help the meridian district and just everyone down here, it’s just $25.” Jensen added, “Just to help bring money back into the community and help everyone out, we could all use it right now.”

