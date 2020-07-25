SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

School is just around the corner, and Wireless World in Sioux Falls is making sure students go back without the proper supplies.

The Verizon Authorized Retailer gave out free backpacks filled with school supplies to kids Saturday morning.

Although we don’t know what the school year will look like this year, Wireless World Staff says there will be learning this fall regardless, and students need the supplies, which is why they decided to proceed with the 3rd Annual Backpack to School event.

