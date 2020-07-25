Advertisement

Business is coming back for South Dakota pork producers

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Back in April we brought you a story about pork producers in Clear Lake.

At the time the entire industry was hurting because of shutdowns at processing plants due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fast forward a few months and the industry is on the upswing.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us back to Clear Lake to get an update.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child care center opens during pandemic in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda Paige
One Sioux Falls childcare center has dealt with their own setbacks as the owner works to get the new center up and running during the pandemic.

News

Sioux Falls native makes independent film remotely during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
Sam Wright spoke with Nick Simon about his project “Untitled Horror Movie” and how it was made entirely remotely.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

USD outlines safety measures for fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
USD outlines safety measures for fall semester

Latest News

News

City making efficient traffic changes to 41st and Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
One of the busiest intersections in Sioux Falls is getting an overhaul.

News

South Dakota Ballet offering free classes in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
A South Dakota non-profit is giving people in the Sioux Falls area a chance to try ballet.

News

Changes could be coming to pheasant hunting season in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
These changes would look to bring more hunters out for pheasant hunting season.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

South Dakota reports first West Nile case of 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health has reported the state’s first human West Nile virus case of 2020.

News

Minnesota sees return of vaping-related lung injuries

Updated: 9 hours ago
Minnesota health officials warned Friday of a resurgence of lung injuries related to vaping, saying they’ve had 11 reported cases in the past two months.