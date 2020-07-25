Business is coming back for South Dakota pork producers
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Back in April we brought you a story about pork producers in Clear Lake.
At the time the entire industry was hurting because of shutdowns at processing plants due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Fast forward a few months and the industry is on the upswing.
Photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us back to Clear Lake to get an update.
