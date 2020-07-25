Capital City wins State Little League Tournament opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there are no dreams of Williamsport with the World Series and regionals cancelled, Little Leaguers in South Dakota can still play for the bragging rights of being a state champion.

The eight team South Dakota State Little League Tournament began today in Rapid City with a champion to be crowned from the double elimination event on Sunday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Capital City’s (Pierre) 5-2 victory over Belle Fourche!

In other local action at the tournament the Sioux Falls team defeated Sturgis 13-0 in five innings.

