Child care center opens during pandemic in Sioux Falls

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a tough time for businesses right now due to the pandemic. Many are dealing with challenges. One Sioux Falls child care center has dealt with their own setbacks as the owner works to get the new center up and running during the pandemic. 

It’s better late than never for Lori Johnson who is excited to welcome kids to Encore, her new child care center. She’s waited for two years. 

“We were going to open up in March and then the weather last year didn’t permit that to happen, they were out another three months. So we had to change it to June 1st and then COVID happened,” said Johnson. 

When Johnson first planned to open in March, many day cares were full and parents were looking for a place to bring their kids.

“I mean within a month we had like 48 kids, and then everything changed,” said Johnson. 

 Now, she is starting over at square one.

“Devastating actually, with the date getting pushed back, that was tough enough. But then just the pandemic alone with people being frightened and daycares losing clients, people staying home, situations changing,” said Johnson. 

“You know a lot of the centers now have openings. They are probably operating at 70 to 80 percent, you know. So right now we are struggling to get our center filled.”

But she is staying hopeful.

“I think things are getting back with work, people are, you know workplaces are taking the precautions,” said Johnson. 

Not only is Johnson excited for families to see the newly painted walls and decorated classrooms, but to see the safety measures her business has implemented because of the pandemic.

“When they are dropped off at the door we have a program called ‘Bright Whale’ and the parents will have it on their phone. They can just scan our QR code from their phone, so they don’t even need to enter the center. If they do want to come in that’s fine, they will be required to wear a mask,” said Johnson. 

There will also be temperature checks as well as cleaning and sanitation throughout the day.

After so many months of waiting “I’m so excited. We just want to see the little faces in here,” said Johnson. 

Encore Child Care Center is across the street from Rosa Parks Elementary School. Opening day is August 3rd. There is also an open house on Monday, July 27th from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more info click here or call the office at 605-275-2223 or Lori Johnson at 605-359-9678.

