Hot and Humid + More Storm Chances

Isolated Severe Storms Possible Again
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The heat continues for one more day today with highs in the 90′s and those stubborn Feels Like Temperatures will get back into the triple digits. Heat Advisories will go back in effect for Saturday for much of the area. This will aid in developing another chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours depending on where the front sets up. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible, although severe weather won’t be as widespread. For Sunday, expect a cold front to move through and bring yet another chance for some showers and storms with highs falling to the lower to mid 80′s.

Temperatures next week will be warming right back up rapidly in the western portions of the area where highs will be back around 90. The further east you go highs won’t be too bad and will generally be in the mid 80′s. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine looks to stick around for the beginning of this upcoming week with rain chances only coming back into the picture in spotty fashion by late Wednesday and into Thursday.

