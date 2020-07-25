Advertisement

Iowa makes modifications to prep football season

All teams to make playoffs under new COVID-19 induced format
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Iowa is proceeding with fall high school sports, the football season will look a lot different to accommodate for potential COVID-19 cases.

On Friday the Iowa High School Activities Association announced that the regular season will now be seven weeks long with teams having the option to schedule five, six or a full seven games. The first two weeks will be optional game dates.

All teams in every class will now qualify for the postseason.

Finally, teams forced to miss a game due to COVID-19 positive tests and restrictions will not be penalized with a loss or forfeit. The missed game will be considered a "no contest" and will not be made up.

The revised schedule does not effect the scheduled first practice date of August 10th, first competition date of August 27th, or the state semifinals and championships at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls November 13th through the 15th and 20 through the 21st.

For the full list of revisions click HERE .

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sioux Falls East sweeps Renner to wrap up Legion regular season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Post 15 East wins 4-1 & 2-1

Sports

Saints rally to walkoff Canaries

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Birds give up two in the ninth and fall 3-2

Sports

NCAA delays decision on fall championships

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
The NCAA has paused on making a decision about whether or not to cancel their fall sports championships.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Latest News

Sports

Renegades and Gold highlights from USA softball tournament

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
Renegades and Gold softball highlights from the USA Girls 18 & Under national tournament at Sherman Park

Sports

Legion baseball highlights from Brandon and Mitchell

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
Legion baseball from Brandon and Mitchell as Brookings wins on the road again and Brandon Valley beats Yankton 11-0

Sports

Pitcher’s dual at the Birdcage

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
Pitcher's dual at the Birdcage as the first place Canaries go for a sweep of St. Paul

Sports

Safety comes first with return of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
Safety will come first for fall sports in South Dakota

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 23rd

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 23rd

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.