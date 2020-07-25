Iowa makes modifications to prep football season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Iowa is proceeding with fall high school sports, the football season will look a lot different to accommodate for potential COVID-19 cases.

On Friday the Iowa High School Activities Association announced that the regular season will now be seven weeks long with teams having the option to schedule five, six or a full seven games. The first two weeks will be optional game dates.

All teams in every class will now qualify for the postseason.

Finally, teams forced to miss a game due to COVID-19 positive tests and restrictions will not be penalized with a loss or forfeit. The missed game will be considered a "no contest" and will not be made up.

The revised schedule does not effect the scheduled first practice date of August 10th, first competition date of August 27th, or the state semifinals and championships at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls November 13th through the 15th and 20 through the 21st.

