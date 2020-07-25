NCAA delays decision on fall championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After further review, the NCAA has decided it needs further review before making a decision about whether or not to play their fall championships.

The Board of Governors have decided to wait and continue discussions in August.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement today that it is “clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner.”

NCAA President Emmert’s statement on fall championships discussion: https://t.co/4822xZpU2K pic.twitter.com/Gatlc9KjiG — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 24, 2020

The next Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for August 4th. Preseason football practices are scheduled to begin three days later.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference will make an announcement regarding it’s fall football season sometime next week.

