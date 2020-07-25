RedRossa Napoli Pizza to close “indefinitely”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The pandemic continues to impact local businesses in Sioux Falls, as one of the city’s well-known pizza restaurants has elected to close its doors.

RedRossa Neapolitan Pizza put out a statement Saturday on their Facebook page saying they are closing their doors “indefinitely.”

The decision coming, not only because of the on-going pandemic, but also because of construction taking place near the restaurant.

The closure is starting immediately, however, RedRossa says they do plan to reevaluate the situation in October.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.