RedRossa Napoli Pizza to close “indefinitely”(RedRossa)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The pandemic continues to impact local businesses in Sioux Falls, as one of the city’s well-known pizza restaurants has elected to close its doors.

RedRossa Neapolitan Pizza put out a statement Saturday on their Facebook page saying they are closing their doors “indefinitely.”

The decision coming, not only because of the on-going pandemic, but also because of construction taking place near the restaurant.

The closure is starting immediately, however, RedRossa says they do plan to reevaluate the situation in October.

