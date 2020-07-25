Advertisement

Sioux Falls East sweeps Renner to wrap up Legion regular season

East wins 4-1 & 2-1
By Zach Borg
Jul. 24, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great pitching and timely hitting helped Sioux Falls East end the Legion baseball regular season on a high note. Post 15 swept a doubleheader from visiting Renner, winning the first game 4-1 and following that up with a 2-1 victory on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

