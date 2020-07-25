Advertisement

South Dakota Renegades win four times to stay alive at 18U Nationals

Advance to final day of competition
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Renegades won four times on Friday at Sherman Park to keep their hopes of winning the USA Softball Girls 18U National Tournament.

Click on the video viewer to see the Renegades 10-0 over Wagner’s Haynes out of Florida.

The Renegades, playing from the loser out bracket, will play Badger Blitz at 9 AM on Saturday morning. The winner of that game will then have to defeat the SE Flyers twice beginning with the first title game at 11:00 AM.

