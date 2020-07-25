South Dakota reports 105 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday. However, there have been no new deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number to 8,305. Of those, 876 are active.

Currently, there are 46 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, and 7,307 South Dakotans have made a full recovery.

South Dakota’s death toll remains at 122.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is voicing some concern over the latest numbers though. He took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to remind people to continue good personal hygiene, social distancing and encouraged mask-wearing.

Saturday, 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, which is the largest single-day spike in the Sioux Falls area since May 11th.

