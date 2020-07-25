Storm Chances Tonight Followed by Cooler Air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that the Heat Advisories have officially expired across the region, we’re going to be tracking another round of some showers and storms for tonight. We’ve already had some isolated severe storms in parts of northern and western South Dakota so far on the day and there will be a chance we see a couple of severe storms tonight and into Sunday morning. Heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms that move through.

The humidity won’t officially go down until Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the region. That will make our wind become more northwesterly and make conditions more comfortable outside. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80′s for Sunday. Showers and storms will still linger across the southeastern parts of the area on Sunday afternoon before finally clearing out by Sunday evening. Cooler temperatures will return to the upper 50′s/lower 60′s for Monday morning.

Temperatures next week will be warming right back up rapidly in the western portions of the area where highs will be back around 90. The further east you go highs won’t be too bad and will generally be in the mid 80′s. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine looks to stick around for the beginning of this upcoming week with rain chances only coming back into the picture in spotty fashion by late Wednesday and into Thursday.

