3rd Annual Hot Classics Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware in Downtown Sioux Falls revved it up Saturday night for the Third Annual Hot Classics Night.

The classic car show featured show cars and trucks, food vendors, beverages, and live music.

Nyberg’s Ace owner, Kevin Nyberg, says it was great to see everyone back out enjoying the special event.

“We’ll continue to do this,” Nyberg said. “It’s very good for the car owners, they like being downtown Sioux Falls, it’s great for the community, they love coming to see these cars, and it’s just a fun event for everyone to get out and mingle.”

Hot Classics Night ran from 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon until 10 o’clock Saturday evening.

