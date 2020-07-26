Advertisement

Ace pitchers could bring parity to State A Legion Baseball Tournament

Regional play begins on Tuesday
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After baseball players across the state wondered if they’d even get to play as late as May the South Dakota Legion baseball regular season has flown by.

Now it’s time for what figures to be an unpredictable State A Tournament thanks to some big arms.

Brandon Valley and Rapid City Post 22 battled most of the year for the top seed which went to the Hardhats despite the Lynx winning two of their three head-to-head meetings. Though these two seem like the front runners there are plenty of challengers behind them, namely 21-5 Watertown.

There's also plenty of parity thanks to the number of ace pitchers across the state such as Harrisburg's Chase Mason, Renner's Austin Henry and Mitchell's Brady Hawkins to name a few.

It certainly helps make up for some of the disappointment of the national and regional tournaments being cancelled.

This year features a new format that starts with eight best-of-three game regionals. The first two games will be played on Tuesday with a decisive third game on Wednesday if needed. You can see the matchups and seeding for those in the pictures below.

Matchups for the South Dakota state baseball playoffs
Matchups for the South Dakota state baseball playoffs(Dakota News Now)
Second part of the state baseball playoff schedule
Second part of the state baseball playoff schedule(Dakota News Now)

The winners of these regionals will then be re-seeded and play another best-of-three Super Regional August 3rd and 4th. The double-elimination State Tournament will follow August 7-9 hosted by the highest remaining seed of the four teams that advance.

For complete schedules and more information click HERE .

