Man attempting to break push-ups record to raise money for the families of first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A Wisconsin man is attempting to break a three-decade-old push-ups record, and Saturday he did his push-ups in Sioux Falls.

On June 14th, better known as Flag Day, Nate Carroll began his 12-month long quest to break the current 1.5 million push-ups record.

This, with the goal of raising $1.5 million for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that helps pay the mortgages for families of police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Carroll is traveling the country thanking first responders for their efforts, and doing push-ups in each city he visits.

“Last year our family began the Thanking Law Enforcement Challenge, which consisted of thanking police officers all around the country, all 50 states, all 3,142 counties,” Carroll said. “Our message is to thank them before we meet them, this foundation, the Tunnel for Towers Foundation steps in and assists families of fallen first responders that leave behind young children.”

Carroll will have to average more than 4,000 push-ups every day to break the record. As of today, he has completed more than 50,000.

