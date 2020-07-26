Police investigating homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Police are searching for two persons of interest after an early morning homicide in Sioux Falls.

On Saturday, July 26 at approximately 4:37 am the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to the area of E. Austin and N. Cliff Avenue for the report of gunshots.

Several calls were received shortly after saying that someone was shot.

Through the investigation a male victim was found injured, he later died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s name will not be released pending family notifications.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is seeking two people of interest in this homicide, a female, 22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen, and a male, 24-year-old Rashaun Guest.

These two should be considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach them.

Please contact Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Additional information will be available at the normal press briefing on Monday, July 27th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.