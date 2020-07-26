South Dakota confirms 90 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with one additional death.

The new death brings the state’s death toll to 123.

South Dakota’s total number of cases in now at 8,395. Of those, 908 are active.

Active cases in the state have increased by 32 since Saturday.

Currently, there are 48 people in the state hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 7,364 South Dakotans have made a full recovery from the virus.

