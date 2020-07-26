South Dakota Renegades fall in championship of USA Softball 18U Nationals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After losing to the Southeast Minnesota Flyers on Thursday the South Dakota Renegades were forced to work their way back up through the losers bracket. In order to win the USA Softball 18U National Tournament they would have to win seven games in 24 hours.

They came up one win short.

After four victories on Friday, the Renegades defeated Badger Blitz 6-1 to reach the championship round against the unbeaten Flyers. Needing a pair of wins in the double-elimination tournament, South Dakota won it’s sixth straight game 7-6 to force a winner-take-all second game.

In a back-and-forth game, Southeast Minnesota broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning on a bases-loaded two-out infield single by Avery Steffen. Though the Renegades would load the bases in their last at-bat, the Flyers got the final two outs to prevail 4-3.

