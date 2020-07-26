USD-Iowa State football opener still on as scheduled as other MVFC-Big 12 games shift to August 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The college football season at USD and SDSU is scheduled to kick off six weeks from right now. Whether it actually will is anyone’s guess but today comes a sign that they and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference are planning on it.

Southern Illinois announced that it has scheduled a game at Kansas on August 29th. In addition Missouri State’s opener at Oklahoma has also been moved up to that date after originally being scheduled for September 5th. Both moves certainly seems to signal that the MVFC and Big 12 at least plan on playing a portion of their non-conference games.

This is significant news for South Dakota who is supposed to open at Iowa State on September 5th. Athletic Director David Herbster tells Dakota News Now that there’s been no discussion with ISU about moving the game up and it is on as scheduled. It’s certainly a game the Coyotes want to play both for the experience and sizeable guarantee money they’ll receive.

South Dakota State’s guarantee game at Nebraska was dropped when the Big Ten cancelled it’s non-conference season. SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier has indicated they will try to find a replacement game.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.