1 dead in plane crash near Parkston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in southeast South Dakota.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday roughly six miles west of Parkston, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A single-engine crop duster crashed into a field.

Sheriff Jon Coler said witnesses saw the plane go down. The pilot was the only one on board. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

