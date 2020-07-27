Authorities identify victim in fatal Mellette County crash

WHITE RIVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south-central South Dakota.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lorenzo Roaneagle of Pierre died in Wednesday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Roneagle was driving on South Dakota Highway 44 west of White River when his car left the roadway, crashed into the ditch and eventually caught fire. Roneagle was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Authorities say Roneagle was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the accident. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

