Camp Judson closes due to COVID cases while other camp directors react

Camp Judson closes as COVID cases found, other camps react(MGN)
By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A beloved camp in the black hills is closed for now. Recent groups staying at Camp Judson have been tied to ten positive COVID cases.

Some of the campers have returned to their Sioux Falls homes to recover. More are waiting for results and it can take up to seven days for results to be returned. The South Dakota Department of health representatives indicated in their media briefing on July 27th that plans are in place to contact anyone found to be positive in the state within 48 hours of testing positive.

Each camp director has a difficult decision to make. Corilee Boer is the President of Destiny Youth Ranch in Alvord Iowa. They've cut their groups in half from 48 to 24 and follow CDC guidelines.

"It's been really easy to space them out and most of the activities we do with camp are also outside. So I think that always helps as well," said Boer.

While they limit campers by half, the expenses remain the same. The camps are full and more may be added this fall.

"Just bring some sort of normalcy to them during a time that's brought about fear and panic in some people, and the kids are just they've just been having a blast," said Boer.

Camps look different for Teens at Ransom Church in Sioux Falls.

"We can't wait. We're really excited about camp," said Olson.

Ryley Olson is the Ransom Teens director. The location the church booked for a getaway canceled because of the pandemic. At first, all interaction was online. Now the youth group is taking a tiered approach, They're combining online events and social distancing gatherings.

"So, getting to have share experiences like we've done a trivia night things like that where they can stay social distance but we have funny things for them to engage in and laugh about," said Olson.

Despite the extra work of cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing, directors say it's worth it.

"It's been an amazing experience just sp thankful we're able to do it to the level we are," said Boer.

"Still the connections can happen in the spiritual depth and growth can happen and so for those reasons like that's why we're going to do it," said Olson.

