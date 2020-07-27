Advertisement

Daisy the St. Bernard recovers from her mountain ordeal

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Don’t worry: Daisy — the St. Bernard who reversed mountain rescue conventions — is fine.

The owners of the dog who collapsed while descending England’s tallest mountain says she’s recovering well after a mountain rescue team helped her to safety .

Sixteen volunteers from Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy last week — after the 55 kilogram (121 pound) dog collapsed while descending Scafell Pike.

Daisy was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move, having decided she had had enough. After consulting with a veterinarian’s office, rescuers administered some pain relief and adjusted a stretcher designed for humans to be dog-friendly.

Daisy needed a bit of persuasion and a few treats before settling down with her chin resting on the head guard of the stretcher as she was carried down. Rescue workers said it wasn’t all that different from lending a hand to humans in trouble.

“I think Daisy probably knows, even though she can’t say it, how grateful she is,‘' owner Su Hall told the BBC. She and her husband Jason praised the work of the rescue team, all of whom are volunteers.

St Bernard dogs were originally bred to help with rescues in the Alps, but rescuers say Daisy proved the perfect casualty as she was hauled down Scafell Pike, which is 978 meters (3,209 feet) above sea level and is located in the Lake District National Park in Cumbria.

“She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks,‘' rescue leader Phil Hall said in his Facebook post on the matter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials stressing caution after spike of COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area

Updated: moments ago
|
By Scott Engen
The Sioux Falls area saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with a combined 150 new cases being reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties since Friday.

National

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already under way to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

National

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Latest News

National

Family, leaders and guests pay tribute to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

News

South Dakota launches program to help those who lost job due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The State of South Dakota has started a new program to support workers who have lost their job because of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.