Girl Scouts USA releases 24 new badges

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts USA has released 24 new badges in several new areas.

They say this is to enhance the skills of these girls to help them become the leader of our future.

Stacey Andernacht with Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizon says the 24 new badges are in the areas of civics, entrepreneurship, STEM career exploration, and automotive engineering.

The release is aiming to equip the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to take action on issues they believe in.

These badges are for all Girl Scouts and all grade levels. These badges mean there are more hands-on, minds-on opportunities for Girl Scouts to explore interests and build skills that will serve them as future leaders.

The skill-sets that girls build through these badges are aimed to prepare them to be leaders in industries that are in high-demand for jobs.

The goal is to provide girls with the skills to become the leaders our rapidly changing world needs. There are different requirements Girl Scouts need to complete to earn the badges and they vary by age level.

Automotive Engineering aims to design your own vehicle, test prototypes.

Civics is to research laws, understand the electoral college and research their own government officials.

STEM helps explore the different industries like computer science, agriculture, heath and design as well as develop a career plan.

Entrepreneurship aims to create and pitch a product, develop a business plan

If a girl is interested in becoming a Girl Scout, she can visit their website at www.gsdakotahorizons.org or call them at 1-800-666-2141.

