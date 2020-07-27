Advertisement

Monument Health hospitals allowing visitors again

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S. D. - All five Monument Health hospitals are allowing visitors once again.

Opening the hospitals to visitors beginning Monday is part of a phased-in approach for the health care provider which began allowing one visitor per patient at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City last Monday.

KOTA-TV reports as for the hospitals, bedside visiting and accompanying someone for emergency care, surgery or other procedures is now permitted. The hospitals are in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.

