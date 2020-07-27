Officials stressing caution after spike of COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls area saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with a combined 150 new cases being reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties since Friday.

The recent spike in cases prompting Mayor Paul TenHaken to take to Twitter Saturday afternoon, reminding people to take the proper precautions, like continuing to social distance, practicing good hygiene, and wearing a mask.

The 61 new cases reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties Saturday was the largest single-day jump in the area since May 11.

“Minnehaha (county) does continue to remain in that substantial transmission category,” State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said. “So, it’s important that individuals do take precautions, and increases in cases like these are the reason why we want folks to pay attention to their individual actions, to reduce risk of COVID-19.”

With events and concerts coming back, and people again filling up bars and restaurants, the uptick in cases didn’t come as a complete surprise, but local health officials warn the virus is still a threat and needs to be taken seriously.

“I think that our community, as a whole, has done an outstanding job in responding, but we have to remember that the virus is still (in Sioux Falls),” Sioux Falls Public Health Manager Sandy Frentz said. “As we let up on those precautionary measures a little, we increase our chance of being exposed to the virus, so it really is not only thinking about yourself but thinking about the rest of the community.”

Remember, Frentz says, if you aren’t feeling well, or aren’t comfortable going out into the community, just stay home.

