Police identify victim in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead, including the identity of the victim.

Thirty-one-year-old Lamar Hood died following Sunday morning’s shooting, Lt. Terrance Matia said Monday.

Two suspects in the case, 24-year-old Raushan Guest and 22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen, were arrested late Sunday.

Skylar Jorgensen, left, and Raushaun Guest (Dakota News Now Staff)

Police received a report of a shooting near E. Austin Street and Cliff Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with “multiple” gunshot wounds. Hood was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Guest and Jorgensen as suspects in the case. Officers arrested both later that day. A SWAT team assisted in the arrests.

Matia said the suspects knew each other, and that the shooting was “not random.” He did not provide any other details about what led up to the shooting.

Police have recovered “several” guns they believe are connected to the crime.

Guest was arrested for 2nd degree murder, but Matia said more charges are possible. Jorgensen faces accessory charges.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.