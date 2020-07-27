Advertisement

South Dakota launches program to help those who lost job due to pandemic

(KGWN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota has started a new program to support workers who have lost their job because of COVID-19.

UpSkill participants can chose from among 22 online certificate programs in several fields, including business, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing. Dakota Radio Group reports the programs will begin this fall at the state’s four technical colleges, and are at little or no cost to participants.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the program Monday morning.

The state Board of Technical Education and Department of Labor and Regulation are partnering to support UpSkill participants. Participants must be eligible for re-employment assistance through DLR and be deemed a dislocated worker to use the UpSkill programs.

After completing an UpSkill program, participants can enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education.

UpSkill is funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

More information can be found at www.SDUpSkill.com.

Participating technical colleges include Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.

Since the middle of March, the state has processed roughly 58,000 claims for unemployment. According to the latest count, more than 16,000 people in South Dakota are receiving unemployment benefits. 

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead in plane crash near Parkston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in southeast South Dakota.

News

Suspect arrested after 2 reports of shots fired in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including cruelty to a minor, following multiple reports of shots being fired.

National

More US agents may go to Portland; mayors want limits

Updated: 1 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News

State officials issue warning about COVID-19 scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials have issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

News

South Dakota records 49 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 49 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal Mellette County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south-central South Dakota.

News

Police identify victim in Sioux Falls homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police have released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead, including the identity of the victim.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

News

Monument Health hospitals allowing visitors again

Updated: 7 hours ago
All five Monument Health hospitals are allowing visitors once again.