South Dakota launches program to help those who lost job due to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota has started a new program to support workers who have lost their job because of COVID-19.

UpSkill participants can chose from among 22 online certificate programs in several fields, including business, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing. Dakota Radio Group reports the programs will begin this fall at the state’s four technical colleges, and are at little or no cost to participants.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the program Monday morning.

The state Board of Technical Education and Department of Labor and Regulation are partnering to support UpSkill participants. Participants must be eligible for re-employment assistance through DLR and be deemed a dislocated worker to use the UpSkill programs.

After completing an UpSkill program, participants can enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education.

UpSkill is funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

More information can be found at www.SDUpSkill.com.

Participating technical colleges include Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.

Since the middle of March, the state has processed roughly 58,000 claims for unemployment. According to the latest count, more than 16,000 people in South Dakota are receiving unemployment benefits.

