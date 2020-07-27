South Dakota records 49 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say 49 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota.

Monday’s new cases bring total known cases in the state to 8,444. Active cases rose by nine to 917.

The state recorded no new deaths, as the state’s total remained at 123.

Current hospitalizations fell by one to 47.

Minnehaha County saw 18 new cases while Lincoln County saw eight new cases Monday. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a reminder over the weekend asking people to remain vigilant about the coronavirus after cases began to spike. The Sioux Falls area recorded over 150 new cases between Friday and Monday.

In a briefing Monday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam Rysdon said no specific testing event is responsible for the increase in the Sioux Falls area. However, she said overall testing statewide has increased in recent weeks.

