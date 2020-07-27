Advertisement

Suspect arrested after 2 reports of shots fired in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Kadir Ahmed
Kadir Ahmed(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including cruelty to a minor, following multiple reports of shots being fired.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kadir Ahmed was arrested Saturday, according to Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police received a report of shots fired around 5 a.m. near 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found no evidence of gun shots.

An hour later, police received another report of shots fired at the same location. This time, detectives were able to identify Ahmed as a suspect. Matia said officers soon tracked him down and arrested him.

Ahmed was arrested for several charges including abuse or cruelty to a minor, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, and firing a gun at an occupied building.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota launches program to help those who lost job due to pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The State of South Dakota has started a new program to support workers who have lost their job because of COVID-19.

News

1 dead in plane crash near Parkston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in southeast South Dakota.

National

More US agents may go to Portland; mayors want limits

Updated: 1 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News

State officials issue warning about COVID-19 scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials have issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

News

South Dakota records 49 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 49 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal Mellette County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south-central South Dakota.

News

Police identify victim in Sioux Falls homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police have released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead, including the identity of the victim.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

News

Monument Health hospitals allowing visitors again

Updated: 7 hours ago
All five Monument Health hospitals are allowing visitors once again.