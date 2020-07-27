Suspect arrested after 2 reports of shots fired in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including cruelty to a minor, following multiple reports of shots being fired.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kadir Ahmed was arrested Saturday, according to Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police received a report of shots fired around 5 a.m. near 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found no evidence of gun shots.

An hour later, police received another report of shots fired at the same location. This time, detectives were able to identify Ahmed as a suspect. Matia said officers soon tracked him down and arrested him.

Ahmed was arrested for several charges including abuse or cruelty to a minor, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, and firing a gun at an occupied building.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

