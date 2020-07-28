Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th

Hawkins shines on the hill for Mitchell legion baseball
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday’s 10pm sportscast includes out Athlete of the Week Brady Hawkins of Mitchell who’s headed to SDSU to play college baseball after also quarterbacking Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan along with West Lyon State 2-A baseball highlights, a delay to fall sports for the NSIC and a look back at a memorable time when KSFY carried the state basketball tournaments as we get ready for the 60th anniversary for both KSFY and KDLT.

Mitchell’s Hawkins heading to SDSU as baseball pitcher

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mitchell's Hawkins to play baseball at SDSU

State basketball tournaments were a big endeavor for KSFY in 1980

Updated: 13 minutes ago
State basketball tournaments were big for KSFY in 1980's

West Lyon advances to State 2-A baseball semi’s

Updated: 14 minutes ago
West Lyon rolls into State 2-A semi's in baseball with 13-3 win over Mid Prairie, Wellman

NSIC to delay fall sports

Updated: 15 minutes ago
NSIC to delay fall sports

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Three of the four major sports return in the U.S.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Saints drop Canaries in series finale to earn split of week-long series

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
By Sioux Falls Canaries
Canaries fall 6-4 as Sioux Falls & St. Paul each win three games this week