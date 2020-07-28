10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th
Hawkins shines on the hill for Mitchell legion baseball
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday’s 10pm sportscast includes out Athlete of the Week Brady Hawkins of Mitchell who’s headed to SDSU to play college baseball after also quarterbacking Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan along with West Lyon State 2-A baseball highlights, a delay to fall sports for the NSIC and a look back at a memorable time when KSFY carried the state basketball tournaments as we get ready for the 60th anniversary for both KSFY and KDLT.
