10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday’s 10pm sportscast includes out Athlete of the Week Brady Hawkins of Mitchell who’s headed to SDSU to play college baseball after also quarterbacking Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan along with West Lyon State 2-A baseball highlights, a delay to fall sports for the NSIC and a look back at a memorable time when KSFY carried the state basketball tournaments as we get ready for the 60th anniversary for both KSFY and KDLT.

