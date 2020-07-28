Brandon city leaders aim to conserve water during drier than usual months

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon city leaders are urging residents to ease up on water usage with drier weather on the cusp of becoming problematic.

South Dakota is a little drier compared to last year as we are a few inches of precipitation below normal for this time of year.

That is becoming a little problematic for the Brandon community with water usage increasing.

The 1.6 million gallon mark would result in a few changes to compensate for water usage.

City leaders are reminding residents to use an odd/even lawn watering schedule and to avoid lawn watering between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Stage Yellow protocols could follow which would only allow lawns to be watered once a week.

