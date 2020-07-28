Advertisement

Mild Days Ahead

Isolated Storms Tonight - Thursday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While temperatures will be much warmer today, we’re going to be in for some cooler and more mild days ahead. Along the way, we’re also tracking some spotty showers and thunderstorms for the next few evenings.

The thunderstorms will primarily stay in western South Dakota tonight along and west of the Missouri and into parts of northwestern Nebraska. That threat will slowly advance to the east for Wednesday. The best chances to see storms will be along and south of I-90 and mainly as you go west of Sioux Falls. Highs the next few days will only be in the mid 80′s. On Thursday, expect storm chances to remain along and south of I-90 once more. The threat for severe weather is low.

We end the week on a mild note again as highs stay in the mid 80′s. Sunshine will continue for Friday, but heading into the weekend there’s a chance for some spotty storms mainly in northern South Dakota. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

By next week, highs will be back in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for much of the region.

