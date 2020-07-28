Mitchell’s Hawkins heading to SDSU as baseball pitcher

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You might say that Brady Hawkins has a rubber arm.

“Never shows any tiredness or weakness after games. You don’t really see him being sore or acting like he’s sore and feeling sorry for himself. He’s throwing just as hard across the diamond the day after he’s thrown a complete game,” Mitchell Post 18 Head Coach Luke Norden says.

In part because he’s always had an active one dating back to his first sport.

“Being in diapers my dad was a football coach so I was already on the field the second I could walk. He’s big about multi-sport athletes. No matter what type of ball he just always had a ball in my hand playing whatever sport. Football, baseball, basketball, running track, I think that helped me develop a lot of areas in every sport I play,” Hawkins says.

And maybe it’s why Brady’s always been a leader, whether as quarterback of the state champion Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan football team, or ace of Mitchell Legion Post 18.

“My mentality has always been I want to get up there and shut a guy down. I want to shut this whole team down and, you know, just kind of like take over a game. Be the judge of the game. Be in control,” Brady says.

“It takes a strong personality to get along with everybody like he does and have that mentality to be a leader with all kinds of different guys that he goes to school with,” Norden says.

Though baseball wasn’t the first sport Hawkins learned it’s the one he’s came to love, and the one he’ll play at South Dakota State, the same place where his dad played football and mom ran track.

“That’s where I grew up going all the time and it meant a lot to go to where my family went, so that was a cool choice for me. During the year I play three months of baseball because I play all my other sports. And I feel like I still have a lot to give to this sport yet. I haven’t even reached my full potential. So for me I just want to get to the next level, see how high I can go with it and see how much better I can get,” Hawkins says.

And Brady certainly seems to be armed for it. In Mitchell, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

