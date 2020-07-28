Officials warn about ‘mystery seeds’ sent from China

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several state and local agencies have issued a warning about “mystery seeds” that appear to have been sent from China.

Both the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture sent notices this week about people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China. People from several states have reported receiving the package.

At least one Sioux Falls resident received one of these suspicious packets, according to Capt. Jon Lohr of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officials from both Minnesota and South Dakota say it is unclear why these packets are being sent, but they strongly urge against planting them.

“We’re not sure the intent behind this activity, but I urge the public to refrain from planting these seeds as invasive species can have devastating effects on South Dakota agriculture,” said South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.

What to do if you receive a packet

South Dakota residents: Officials ask that you save the seeds and packaging and contact the SDDA at 605-773-5425 or email agmail@state.sd.us

Minnesota residents: Save seeds and packaging and call the Arrest the Pest Line at 1-888-545-6684 or email arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us

