Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after robbery results in shots being fired

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience resulted in one of the suspects firing a gun.

The incident took place early Sunday morning at a business near W. 11th Street and Summit Avenue.

Capt. John Lohr said two men entered the store, and one of those men took a bottle of liquor then left. The other man followed him. An employee followed the suspects and confronted them outside the store. One of the suspects fired a gun at the employee. The clerk was not injured, and went back into the store.

On Tuesday, police released video of the suspects inside the store. The video did not capture the shooting. Police described the suspects as Native American or Hispanic men in their 20s.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

