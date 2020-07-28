Advertisement

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Like other states across the nation, South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to come to an end.
File photo
File photo(File)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unemployment claims have continued to trend downward in South Dakota after hitting a peak of 8,000 during the height of the pandemic. Despite never having a government mandated shutdown, South Dakota’s Department of Labor was rocked with unemployment claims and is still continuing to process them. However, this week the $600 pandemic unemployment compensation is set to expire, and unemployment recipients will be required to show they are actively searching for work.

”Since March, we have paid out over $252 million in state and federal benefits. that just illustrates the amount of work and the number of cases people in the department has processed. In the last five years total, we paid $183 million.” Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman said.

However, those benefits are in limbo as the United States Congress debates what relief Americans will get, or not get, next.

”Like much of the public, I am closely watching what Congress is debating and what they may do next, there are a lot of things on the table.”

If federal benefits are not replenished, then hundreds of South Dakota businesses will be looking for new workers to hit the job market.

”Post-COVID, we probably ran 25-30 openings on a regular basis. Now, we have over 40 that have scheduled hours.” said Avera Health Human Resources Officer Tracy Olson.

Avera says that in a tight job market, its looking for new ways to bring workers on.

”We offer our employees the opportunity for referral bonuses, new candidates sign-on bonuses, as well as right now a new competitive starting rate that was just implemented this week.”

Unemployment recipients in South Dakota will still be eligible to receive state benefits, up to $428 a week, even if the federal government does not end up continuing weekly benefits under the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

’South Dakota Sweet Miracles’ adapts to pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
’South Dakota Sweet Miracles’ adapts to pandemic

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr defends aggressive federal response to protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

Latest News

Sports

Summit League delays start of fall sports due to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials with the Summit League have announced they are pushing back the start of their fall college sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

South Dakota sees 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Active cases decline

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Tuesday, though active cases declined for the first time this week.

News

Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after robbery results in shots being fired

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience resulted in one of the suspects firing a gun.

News

Robbery Surveillance footage 7.28

Updated: 6 hours ago
Surveillance video released by SFPD

News

Noem: South Dakota schools should reopen

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Kristi Noem will give an update on back to school planning statewide at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Community offers more visiting options

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"And you're feeling alone and isolated. And now that they're able to see their families, there's a smile on their face. They seem much more peaceful there. They see a reason to just keep going," said Ronk.